Infirmary Road: Cyclist taken to hospital after falling from their bike on major Sheffield road

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 07:41 BST

A cyclist was taken to hospital in an ambulance, following an incident which disrupted one of the city’s tram routes.

The incident occurred on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe earlier yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, June 25, 2025).

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: We received an emergency call at 1.23pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a cyclist falling from their bike on Infirmary Road, Sheffield.

The incident occurred on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpeplaceholder image
The incident occurred on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe | Google

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Tram services on the road were suspended following the cyclist’s fall, between Shalesmoor, Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

Trams are running as normal today.

