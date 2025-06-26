Infirmary Road: Cyclist taken to hospital after falling from their bike on major Sheffield road
The incident occurred on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe earlier yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, June 25, 2025).
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: We received an emergency call at 1.23pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a cyclist falling from their bike on Infirmary Road, Sheffield.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
Tram services on the road were suspended following the cyclist’s fall, between Shalesmoor, Malin Bridge and Middlewood.
Trams are running as normal today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.