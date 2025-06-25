A popular cocktail bar will be giving away 7,000 free drinks to celebrate the start of tennis fans’ favourite season.

With Wimbledon starting in just a few days, on Monday June 30, people across the company are readying their strawberries and cream for weeks of the best tennis matches.

The Botanist is offering 7,000 free cocktails through a unique, Wimbledon-themed competition. | The Botanist

And to celebrate the beloved tournament, award-winning bar and restaurant chain The Botanist will be hosting a special daily competition with some boozy prizes.

Every day between June 30 and July 13, staff will hide 10 strawberry plants around and near each of their venues - including Sheffield city centre’s on Charter Square .

Anyone who finds one of these plants will be rewarded with one of the bar’s new signature cocktails, The Lawnstar Martin.

This latest addition to the drink menu is a seasonal mix of Absolut Vanilla Vodka shaken with strawberry and cucumber, with a shot of pink prosecco on the side.

The competition comes as the company launch their new cocktail menu, ready for the summer season.