The Botanist: Sheffield city centre bar giving away thousands of cocktails to celebrate the start of Wimbledon
With Wimbledon starting in just a few days, on Monday June 30, people across the company are readying their strawberries and cream for weeks of the best tennis matches.
And to celebrate the beloved tournament, award-winning bar and restaurant chain The Botanist will be hosting a special daily competition with some boozy prizes.
Every day between June 30 and July 13, staff will hide 10 strawberry plants around and near each of their venues - including Sheffield city centre’s on Charter Square .
Anyone who finds one of these plants will be rewarded with one of the bar’s new signature cocktails, The Lawnstar Martin.
This latest addition to the drink menu is a seasonal mix of Absolut Vanilla Vodka shaken with strawberry and cucumber, with a shot of pink prosecco on the side.
The competition comes as the company launch their new cocktail menu, ready for the summer season.
