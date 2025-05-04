Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One man has been rushed to hospital, and another man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, following a reported fight outside a Sheffield property.

The disturbance is alleged to have broken out outside a property on Smelter Wood Crescent in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield yesterday afternoon (Saturday, May 3, 2025).

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were called in connection with the incident at around 1.29pm, a force spokesperson told The Star.

The disturbance is alleged to have broken out outside a property on Smelter Wood Crescent in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield yesterday afternoon (Saturday, May 4, 2025) | Google/Adobe

The spokesperson continued: “It is reported that two men were fighting outside a property.

“A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not deemed life threatening.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (section 18) and has since been bailed.

“A scene was currently in place on Smelter Wood Crescent while officers conducted their work but has since been lifted.”

The cordon was in place for much of last night, residents have reported.

Anyone with information on the incident should call SYP on 101.