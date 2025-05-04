Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous Sheffield driver high on cannabis drove on the wrong side of the road, ran a red light and crashed into another car in a bid to escape pursuing police officers.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laine Hempsey, aged 25, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, Sheffield, was driving a Vauxhall Signum in the Gleadless area of the city when an officer in an unmarked police car spotted him drive through a red light on the morning of January 13, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detailing what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The officer requested Hempsey to stop for a chat, but he failed to do so and continued to drive dangerously including on the wrong side of the carriage way, despite oncoming traffic, and on pavements.

Laine Hempsey, aged 25, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, Sheffield, was driving a Vauxhall Signum in the Gleadless area of the city when an officer in an unmarked police car spotted him drive through a red light on the morning of January 13, 2025 | SYP

“During his efforts to flee, he also collided with a Vauxhall Astra.

“Hempsey abandoned the Signum on Dorset Street and attempted to make off on foot, but with a four pawed colleague close by he quickly stopped, and admitted to being the driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Upon his arrest, he was then subject to a roadside drugs test which showed Hempsey to be over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

“Further enquiries found that Hemsey only had a provisional driving licence and was not insured to drive the Signum.

Read More Page Hall: Man charged with the murder of young dad Kevin Pokuta who was shot dead in Sheffield

“At his police interview the same day, Hempsey admitted to driving dangerously and stated that he knowingly failed to stop because he knew that he did not have a full license or insurance, and had cannabis in his system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hempsey was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failure to stop, driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without third party insurance.

At his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last week (Friday, April 25, 2025), Hempsey pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for one year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

Speaking after Hempsey was jailed, the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: “We continue to say and showcase how those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on our roads, and how a routine traffic stop can highlight much greater criminality and Hempsey’s actions are a prime example of this.

“He was driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop at red lights and when attempting to evade police, increased his risk taking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Shop ban for prolific thief who targeted five Barnsley businesses over four months

“This reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to seek out those who pose a risk and put them before the courts.

“Drug driving is one of the fatal four offences that are the greatest contributing factors of death and serious injury on our roads.

“Everyone has a responsibility to create safer roads.”