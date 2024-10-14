Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have confirmed that a man died after a tragic car crash outside the Northern General Hospital yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to the junction of Barnsley Road and Herries Road on Sunday afternoon, after a black Mercedes had been reported as crashing into a building close to the crossroads.

Today, it has sadly been confirmed that a man has died.

Police on the scene near the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield. It has been confirmed a man died. Photo: National World | National World

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “At 2.48pm yesterday (Sunday October 13) we were informed by the ambulance service of a road traffic collision at the junction of Barnsley Road and Herries Road in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a black Mercedes crashed into a premises near Northern General Hospital.

“A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he sadly died. No one else was injured during the collision.

“The junction was temporarily closed while officers conducted their work but all roads in the area have since fully reopened.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 505 of 13 October 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: “We received an emergency call at 2.41pm on Sunday afternoon to report a collision on Firth Park Road, close to the junction of Herries Road and Barnsley Road in Sheffield. Three ambulances, a critical care paramedic and a team leader responded to the incident and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Several Police cars would be seen at the location of the crash yesterday, as traffic officers deal with the incident. Ambulances were also at the scene dealing with the emergency, said eyewitnesses.

Sections of the road were cordoned off with blue and white police tape.

Two damaged cars could be seen at the location.

The crash closed the main roads next to the hospital for a period of time yesterday afternoon.

Both Herries Road and Bansley Road were affected.