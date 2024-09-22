We have looked at figures to draw up a list of the safest neighbourhoods in Sheffield

Sheffield is often described as a safe city, and figures have revealed which districts in the city have seen the fewest reports of offences class as violent crime or sexual offences, in the most recent 12 month period.

The figures are for the period from June 2023 to May 2024, the most recent available.

We have taken statistic s provided by Sheffield Council’s Local Insights, which is based on official South Yorkshire Police data. It has been divided into 71 neighbourhoods.

The figures show the 12 month total of neighbourhood-level incidents of violent crime recorded by police, and as a rate per 1,000 residents.

The figures for violence do not include robberies, but do include sexual offences. The incidents are recorded in the area where they occurred, and the rate is stated as the number of cases per person living in the neighbourhood.

Sheffield is one of the safest cities according the same figures, which rank it as having the least violent crime per head of population out of the big provincial UK cities - Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

To report a crime to South Yorkshire Police calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, call 999.

The photos used in our gallery are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a violent crime happened at that specific location.

25) Hackenthorpe had 30.9 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from June 2023 to May 2024, a total of 173 incidents overall.

24) Charnock & Basegreen had 30.8 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from June 2023 to May 2024, a total of 187 incidents overall.