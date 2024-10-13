Road closed after crash near Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, emergency services on scene,

Emergency services are on the scene after a crash near the Northern General Hospital this evening, with a road close by police.

Eyewitnesses have contacted the Star to describe the incident, which is understood to have happened this afternoon.

One motorist said the collision was close to the main entrance to the hospital, which lies at the junction of Herries Road and Barnsley Road, near Firth Park.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At 2.48pm today (Sunday 13 October) we were informed by the ambulance service of a road traffic collision at the junction of Barnsley Road and Herries Road in Sheffield.

“Emergency service are currently on the scene and a road closure is in place while they conduct their work.

“We are asking members of the public to plan alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

Eyewitnesses have contacted the Star to describe the incident, which is understood to have happened this afternoon.

She said: “There were several police cars there, as well as two ambulance.”

AA Roadwatch has shown slow moving traffic in the area.

