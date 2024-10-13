Herries Road Sheffield: Pictures and video show aftermath of shocking crash near Northern General Hospital

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 18:51 BST
This was the scene outside the Northern General Hospital this afternoon after a horrific car crash closed a busy Sheffield junction.

Pictures and video show how the road looked after the collision, with two seriously damaged cars cordoned off with blue and white tape by South Yorkshire Police traffic officers.

Some police tape remained on the other side of a pedestrian crossing, from the earlier, wider cordon.

Police on the scene of the crash outside the Northern General Hospital. Photo: David Kessen
Police on the scene of the crash outside the Northern General Hospital. Photo: David Kessen | National World

Ambulance crews had been at the scene earlier, and called police.

Several Police cars were at the scene, with several vehicles with their blue lights flashing along Herries Road. Patrol cars could also be seen on Owler Lane.

The roads were closed for a period of time while police and ambulance crews dealt with the situation.

It was re-opened later this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 2.48pm today (Sunday 13 October) we were informed by the ambulance service of a road traffic collision at the junction of Barnsley Road and Herries Road in Sheffield..”

They had earlier appealed for motorists to avoid the area.

It is not know if anyone was injured in the incident.

