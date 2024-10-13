Herries Road Sheffield: Pictures and video show aftermath of shocking crash near Northern General Hospital
Pictures and video show how the road looked after the collision, with two seriously damaged cars cordoned off with blue and white tape by South Yorkshire Police traffic officers.
Some police tape remained on the other side of a pedestrian crossing, from the earlier, wider cordon.
Ambulance crews had been at the scene earlier, and called police.
Several Police cars were at the scene, with several vehicles with their blue lights flashing along Herries Road. Patrol cars could also be seen on Owler Lane.
The roads were closed for a period of time while police and ambulance crews dealt with the situation.
It was re-opened later this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 2.48pm today (Sunday 13 October) we were informed by the ambulance service of a road traffic collision at the junction of Barnsley Road and Herries Road in Sheffield..”
They had earlier appealed for motorists to avoid the area.
It is not know if anyone was injured in the incident.
