Hazelhead: Woman taken to hospital after emergency incident at beauty spot near Sheffield and Barnsley
Emergency Services and Woodhead Mountain Rescue team were sent out to the incident near the Trans Pennine Trail, at Hazlehead. It is close to the Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police had alerted the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation on Tuesday (September 23) at 6.38pm, after a woman had become injured on difficult terrain near the Trans Pennine Trail.
She had earlier been reported missing.
Police told The Star the incident related to a search for a missing person who was found safe.
The mountain rescue team met up with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who were also dispatched to the incident.
Woodhead Mountain Rescue said in a statement: “Upon reaching the injured lady, two of our Remote Rescue Medical Technicians provided medical care while a safe extraction route over the steep and unstable ground was established.
“With a plan in motion, the woman, already secured in our casualty bag, was gently transferred onto our stretcher and passed hand over hand by team members and firefighters until she was back on the trail.
“There, we were met by a Yorkshire Ambulance Service Rapid Response Vehicle with a doctor from British Association for Immediate Care on board, who performed a swift evaluation of the patient. Subsequently, team members transported the casualty back to the roadway and, when the ambulance arrived, she was handed over to paramedics for further transportation to the hospital.”
“We extend our sincerest best wishes to the woman and hope for a speedy recovery.”
They also paid tribute to the nearby Magic Wood Cafe, whose bosses allowed rescue team members to take a shortcut through their property for faster access to the location.
The mountain rescue team is run by volunteers, and relies on donations from the public.
You can make a donation to Woodhead Mountain Rescue by logging onto https://www.facebook.com/WoodheadMountainRescueTeam and clicking ‘donate’.