The youngster had been out cycling in Parkin Wood, Chapeltown, when he was thrown from the bike into a ditch –inaccessible to ambulances.
Members of Woodhead Mountain Rescue were sent to the scene, at 8.19pm on Wednesday evening, to help paramedics free the youngster so he could be taken to hospital.
A spokesman for the mountain rescue team said: “Team members were called out to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust with the extraction of a young boy who had taken a fall from his bike in Parkin Wood, Chapeltown.
“It was reported the casualty had sustained a suspected hip and knee injury. With both paramedics and team members in attendance, the young boy was treated on scene for his injuries before being packaged into a vacuum mattress and onto the team’s stretcher.
“As the terrain in the woods was hilly in places and the ground slippy, a safety rope was utilised to assist the stretcher and team members whilst carrying the “casualty to the waiting ambulance.
“We wish the young boy a full and speedy recovery.”
The youngster’s mum has since told the volunteers he had chipped his thigh bone in the incident.
Woodhead Mountain Rescue is run by volunteers and relies on donations by the public to pay for its costs. You can donate to the Woodhead Mountain Rescue via JustGiving.