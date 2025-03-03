Fieldhead Road: Man suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Sheffield stabbing as police guard scene

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 20:45 BST

A police cordon is in place tonight, after a stabbing on a Sheffield street which has left a man with ‘life-altering’ injuries.

The stabbing took place in the Highfields area of Sheffield earlier this evening (Monday, March 3, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called today at 5.35pm to reports of a stabbing on Fieldhead Road, Sheffield.

The stabbing took place in the Highfields area of Sheffield earlier this evening (Monday, March 3, 2025) | Adobe/Google

“A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries that are deemed life altering.

“A scene is currently in place while officers carry out their enquiries.”

Members of the public have reported seeing an air ambulance land on nearby Mount Pleasant Park.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

