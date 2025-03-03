A police cordon is in place tonight, after a stabbing on a Sheffield street which has left a man with ‘life-altering’ injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stabbing took place in the Highfields area of Sheffield earlier this evening (Monday, March 3, 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called today at 5.35pm to reports of a stabbing on Fieldhead Road, Sheffield.

The stabbing took place in the Highfields area of Sheffield earlier this evening (Monday, March 3, 2025) | Adobe/Google

“A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries that are deemed life altering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A scene is currently in place while officers carry out their enquiries.”

Members of the public have reported seeing an air ambulance land on nearby Mount Pleasant Park.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.