As Sheffield man Graham Marshall begins a prison sentence for a catalogue of sex offences and shocking acts of bestiality, police have now released this custody image of him.

39-year-old Marshall periodically rocked back and forth, and kept his head in his hands for much of this morning’s resumed sentencing hearing, as his ‘depraved’ conduct was outlined in great detail by the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

He remained silent, however, when Judge Richardson handed down a prison sentence of five years, nine months, with an extended licence period of four years - bringing his total sentence to one of nine years, six months - after deeming him to be a dangerous offender.

Graham Marshall | SYP

Both Marshall, along with his co-accused and former partner, Paige Reaney, pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to bestiality relating to their pet pug Charlie, with Reaney admitting to full sex with the animal, and Marshall admitting to aiding and abetting such acts.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how both defendants subjected to unnecessary suffering, along with habitual sexual activity, during a period of more than three years, running between August 2019 and December 2022.

Marshall, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced for offences committed solely by him, including taking his own indecent image of a child under the age of 10, along with voyeurism relating to a hidden camera inside the private bathroom of a residence, and the possession of child abuse images of Categories A, B and C, and extreme pornography.

Judge Richardson said he believed Reaney had been subject to an ‘element of coercion,’ and in the videos of the depraved acts of bestiality captured by Marshall, he could be heard giving instructions.

He said: “I observed, when adjourning this case on Friday last, in a professional life in the law covering 45 years, I thought I had encountered most acts of depravity. This case is perhaps the worst example of a case of its kind that I have ever come across.”

“In your case, Marshall, it is a very serious case of its kind and unquestionably demands a sentence of some substance within the framework of the law and the sentencing guidelines. It involves – bestiality, animal cruelty, possession of extreme pornography, voyeurism and possession of child sexual images.”

“You both owned a black Pug dog called Charlie. The simple fact is that you, Reaney, had many sexual encounters with that poor helpless creature which were all aided and abetted by you, Marshall. These shocking acts of bestiality were video recorded.”

“You have wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity repeatedly and over a long period...You have deeply ingrained harmful sexual perversions within your character which embrace serious criminal conduct.”

Explaining his decision to categorise Marshall as a dangerous offender, Judge Richardson said he was convinced Marshall was ‘likely to commit other very serious sexual crimes in the future.

He continued: “You are also capable of coercing others into serious sexual depravity. I am convinced, also, that children must be protected from you, as well as potential partners, and an enhanced level of supervision is demanded in your case.”

He sentenced Reaney, formerly of Bowman Drive, Gleadless, Sheffield, to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to complete 30 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both defendants were banned from keeping animals, and Judge Richardson also granted a prohibition order which means Marshall and Reaney will never again be able to have any contact with Charlie the dog.

Marshall was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, and both defendants were told they must register as sex offenders. The length of Marshall’s sex offender notification requirements will be for life, while Reaney’s will run for a period of 10 years.