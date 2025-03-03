A616 Tankersley: Two children & two adults taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash near Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:26 BST

Two children and two adults have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash, which took place close to a roundabout near Sheffield.

The crash took place on the A616, near to the Westwood roundabout at Tankersley, Barnsley, shortly after midday yesterday (Sunday, March 2, 2025).

Further details on the crash have today (Monday, March 3, 2025) been provided by the emergency services.

The crash took place on the A616, near to the Westwood roundabout at Tankersley, Barnsley shortly after midday yesterday (Sunday, March 2, 2025) | NW/Google
The crash took place on the A616, near to the Westwood roundabout at Tankersley, Barnsley shortly after midday yesterday (Sunday, March 2, 2025) | NW/Google

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.07pm yesterday (Sunday, March 2, 2025) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A616 in Tankersley, Barnsley.

“It is reported that a blue Tesla Model 3, a red Dacia Sandero Stepway and a blue Dacia Duster were involved in the collision.

“A 53-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, who were passengers in the Dacia Sandero Stepway, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not deemed life-threatening or life-altering.

“A man and a child who were travelling in the Tesla Model 3 were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services carried out their work but has since reopened.”

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received an emergency call at 12.10pm on Sunday (March 2) to report a collision on the A616 near Tankersley.

“Three ambulances, a specialist paramedic (critical care) and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and four patients were conveyed to hospital.”

The A616 was closed in both directions between M1 J35A (Hood Hill) and A61 (Tankersley) for several hours following the crash, and re-opened at around 5pm.

