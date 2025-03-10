Firefighters and six fire engines are on the scene of a large blaze which has broken out at a Sheffield property, as residents living nearby are advised to keep their windows closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire has broken out at a property on Europa Avenue in the Tinsley area of Sheffield this morning (Monday, March 10, 2025).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Six fire engines and one aerial vehicle are currently in attendance at this industrial fire involving an oil tanker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire has broken out at a property on Europa Avenue in the Tinsley area of Sheffield this morning (Monday, March 10, 2025). Stock picture of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at work | 3rd party

“Firefighters were called at 8.34am this morning and are continuing to tackle the fire.

“Those living or workng nearby should continue to keep windows and doors closed.”

More to follow.