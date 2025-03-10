Europa Avenue: Big blaze involving oil tanker breaks out as Sheffield residents urged to avoid area

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
Firefighters and six fire engines are on the scene of a large blaze which has broken out at a Sheffield property, as residents living nearby are advised to keep their windows closed.

The fire has broken out at a property on Europa Avenue in the Tinsley area of Sheffield this morning (Monday, March 10, 2025).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Six fire engines and one aerial vehicle are currently in attendance at this industrial fire involving an oil tanker.

The fire has broken out at a property on Europa Avenue in the Tinsley area of Sheffield this morning (Monday, March 10, 2025). Stock picture of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at workplaceholder image
The fire has broken out at a property on Europa Avenue in the Tinsley area of Sheffield this morning (Monday, March 10, 2025). Stock picture of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at work | 3rd party

“Firefighters were called at 8.34am this morning and are continuing to tackle the fire.

“Those living or workng nearby should continue to keep windows and doors closed.”

More to follow.

