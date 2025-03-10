A man taken to hospital with stab wounds was later arrested over a double stabbing in Sheffield last week.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were scrambled to Fieldhead Road, off London Road, Highfields, at 5.35pm last Monday (March 3) over reports of a knife attack that led to an air ambulance landing on a nearby park.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo of air ambulance. Fieldhead Road and Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, are separated by a set of bollards and a footpath. A stabbing was reported on each road within 10 minutes of one another on March 3, 2025, shortly after 5.30pm. | Google Maps, submitted

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with what were described at the time as “life-threatening injuries.”

Now, officers have revealed that a second man, aged 22, who was taken to hospital with stab wounds was later arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The man has since been released on bail, and no one has yet been charged over the stabbings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called on March 3 at 5.35pm by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing in Fieldhead Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 34-year-old man was attacked by a group of men, before they fled the scene.

“The man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and he has since been discharged.

“A short time later at 5.42pm, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a second man with stab wounds nearby in Abbeydale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man, aged 22, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and has been discharged. He has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed as our enquiries continue.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding these incidents is ongoing, and officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV trawls and house-to-house enquiries within the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting investigation number 14/44743/25.”

A police cordon was in place on Fieldhead Road for hours after the incident.