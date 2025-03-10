Fieldhead Road: Man, 22, wounded in double stabbing in Sheffield arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 07:58 BST
A man taken to hospital with stab wounds was later arrested over a double stabbing in Sheffield last week.

Emergency services were scrambled to Fieldhead Road, off London Road, Highfields, at 5.35pm last Monday (March 3) over reports of a knife attack that led to an air ambulance landing on a nearby park.

File photo of air ambulance. Fieldhead Road and Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, are separated by a set of bollards and a footpath. A stabbing was reported on each road within 10 minutes of one another on March 3, 2025, shortly after 5.30pm.placeholder image
File photo of air ambulance. Fieldhead Road and Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, are separated by a set of bollards and a footpath. A stabbing was reported on each road within 10 minutes of one another on March 3, 2025, shortly after 5.30pm. | Google Maps, submitted

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with what were described at the time as “life-threatening injuries.”

Now, officers have revealed that a second man, aged 22, who was taken to hospital with stab wounds was later arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The man has since been released on bail, and no one has yet been charged over the stabbings.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called on March 3 at 5.35pm by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing in Fieldhead Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 34-year-old man was attacked by a group of men, before they fled the scene.

“The man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and he has since been discharged.

“A short time later at 5.42pm, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a second man with stab wounds nearby in Abbeydale Road.

“The man, aged 22, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and has been discharged. He has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed as our enquiries continue.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding these incidents is ongoing, and officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV trawls and house-to-house enquiries within the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting investigation number 14/44743/25.”

A police cordon was in place on Fieldhead Road for hours after the incident.

