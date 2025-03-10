Hotel in pretty Peak District village just 30 minutes from Sheffield named best place to stay in the UK

A historic Peak District hotel just outside Sheffield has been named the best place to stay in the UK.

The Cavendish Hotel, in the pretty Derbyshire village of Baslow, only a 30-minute drive from Sheffield, has topped the list of the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK compiled by The Times and The Sunday Times.

Judges swooned over its 28 ‘impressive’ bedrooms, the ‘cosy’ bar and ‘elegant’ dining room, serving ‘sensational’ food, and the ‘striking’ views of the surrounding Peak District countryside.

The guide, published today, Monday, March 10, states that an ‘impressive top-to-toe refurb has added extra sparkle to this arty escape in the Derbyshire Dales’.

The Cavendish Hotel is based in an 18th century country house situated on the Chatsworth Estate, which is home to the popular tourist attraction Chatsworth House, beside the banks of the River Derwent, and its 1,400 acres of parkland and medieval woodland.

The four-star hotel is also within easy reach of other much-loved Peak District destinations, including the charming market town of Bakewell.

It boasts an impressive 4.5/5 star rating based on more than 500 Google reviews, with many visitors praising the ‘amazing’ food and drink at The Gallery restaurant.t

Bull Burford, in Oxfordshire, was named the UK’s best romantic hotel in the Best Places to Stay guide, and The Pig, in the Cotswolds, was crowned the best countryside hotel.

Baslow is one of the Peak District’s prettiest villages, which is home to a number of excellent pubs and restaurants.

As well as being only a short drive from Sheffield, the number 218 bus runs direct from Sheffield city centre to Baslow, via Ecclesall and Totley, and continues to Bakewell.

