Holme Lane Sheffield: Woman injured 'after gang of youths stop traffic and attack car'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:37 BST
Police were called after a gang of youths were reported to have stopped traffic,and attacked a car, injuring a woman.

South Yorkshire Police were called out to the incident, late on Saturday afternoon, near Malin Bridge, with reports on social media claiming it involved teenagers on bicycles.

Police told The Star officers were called out on 5.01pm to the incident on Holme Lane, describing it as ‘reports of criminal damage’.

They added: “It is reported that a group of youths were obstructing traffic, and that one of the youths kicked the window of a vehicle, causing it to smash. An 18-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.”

Officers say that enquiries are ongoing into the incident on Saturday, March 8.

It is the second time Holme Lane has been in the news in recent weeks, having previously hit the headlines after trams were paused due to a fire in a chip shop along the road.

