Elstree Road fire tragedy: Firefighters explain what they think caused fatal Sheffield blaze

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:42 BST
Firefighters have revealed the early indications of what caused a fire in which a man tragically died on Monday.

The man, who was named locally by neighbours as John Bottomley, who lived alone on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend and was aged in his 50s, was found dead on the first floor of an address on Elstree Road at about 8am.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said today that the early indications are that the fire was started accidentally.

More detailed investigation work is understood to be ongoing. South Yorkshire Police were also sent to the scene on Monday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said fire engines from Birley Moor and Sheffield Central fire stations attended the scene.

They said at the time: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire on the ground floor.”

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.”

