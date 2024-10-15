Elstree Road fire: Sheffield City Council issues statement after man dies in council house

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Oct 2024
Sheffield City Council has issued a statement following the tragic death of a man in a council house.

A fire claimed the life of an occupant of a property on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, on Monday, October 14 - triggering a fire service probe.

Smoke damage visible on an upstairs window at house on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died.Smoke damage visible on an upstairs window at house on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died.
Smoke damage visible on an upstairs window at house on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died. | NW

A city council spokesperson said: “We will of course proactively work with partners such as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service while their own investigation into what happened is ongoing, and follow up on any reports they make - as we always do in such cases.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and all who knew the occupant at this deeply difficult time

“People’s safety is always a top priority in our social properties, and we will carry out any necessary internal investigation once we have more information on what has happened.”

The fire service said officers extinguished a blaze on the ground floor and a man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.

Neighbours named him as John Bottomley, a long-term resident.

