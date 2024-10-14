Elstree Road fire Gleadless Townend: Tragedy as man in his 50s is found dead following house fire in Sheffield

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man in his 50s has tragically died following a house fire in Sheffield.

He was found dead after firefighters were called this morning, Monday, October 14, to a blaze on Elstree Road in the Gleadless Townend area of the city.

A man was tragically found dead after firefighters were called to a house fire on Elstree Road, Sheffield, on Monday, October 14A man was tragically found dead after firefighters were called to a house fire on Elstree Road, Sheffield, on Monday, October 14
A man was tragically found dead after firefighters were called to a house fire on Elstree Road, Sheffield, on Monday, October 14 | Google/National World

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the incident at around 8am, and fire engines from Birley Moor and Central fire stations attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire on the ground floor,” the fire service added in a statement.

“A man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire Fire and RescueFireSheffieldFire service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice