A man in his 50s has tragically died following a house fire in Sheffield.

He was found dead after firefighters were called this morning, Monday, October 14, to a blaze on Elstree Road in the Gleadless Townend area of the city.

A man was tragically found dead after firefighters were called to a house fire on Elstree Road, Sheffield, on Monday, October 14 | Google/National World

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the incident at around 8am, and fire engines from Birley Moor and Central fire stations attended the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire on the ground floor,” the fire service added in a statement.

“A man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.”