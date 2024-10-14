Elstree Road fire Gleadless Townend: Long term resident mourned after fatal blaze

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:27 BST
A Sheffield street is mourning a long term resident who tragically died in a house fire today.

He was named by neighbours as John Bottomley, who lived alone on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend. It is understood he leaves a brother called Lloyd who lives locally.

Neighbours said they were alerted by a fire alarm and contacted emergency services at 8am this morning, Monday, October 14.

Emergency crews at house fire on Elstree Road, Gleadless Towend.Emergency crews at house fire on Elstree Road, Gleadless Towend.
Emergency crews at house fire on Elstree Road, Gleadless Towend. | Dave Moore

Resident Dave Moore said he heard sirens and saw fire engines, an ambulance and several police cars.

Firefighters used a sledgehammer and crowbar to get through the front door, he added.

The fire service said officers extinguished a fire on the ground floor and a man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.

Police crime scene investigators attended later and flash photography could be seen inside, Mr Moore said.

Fire engine on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died in a house blaze.Fire engine on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died in a house blaze.
Fire engine on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died in a house blaze. | NW

He paid tribute to John who did charity gardening work on the estate.

He: “He lived alone for about 15 years after his parents died. I hadn’t seen him for a few days but he enjoyed a chat in the street. It’s very sad.”

Fire officers had visited the property two weeks ago because the alarm was going off “all the time,” he added.

Mr Moore said Mr Bottomley lived in a council property. A temporary door has been fitted since the fire and the electrics have been made safe.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said fire engines from Birley Moor and Central fire stations attended the scene.

Smoke damage visible on an upstairs window at house on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died.Smoke damage visible on an upstairs window at house on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died.
Smoke damage visible on an upstairs window at house on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died. | NW

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire on the ground floor,” the fire service added in a statement. A man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.”

