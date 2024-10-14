Elstree Road fire Gleadless Townend: Long term resident mourned after fatal blaze
He was named by neighbours as John Bottomley, who lived alone on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend. It is understood he leaves a brother called Lloyd who lives locally.
Neighbours said they were alerted by a fire alarm and contacted emergency services at 8am this morning, Monday, October 14.
Resident Dave Moore said he heard sirens and saw fire engines, an ambulance and several police cars.
Firefighters used a sledgehammer and crowbar to get through the front door, he added.
The fire service said officers extinguished a fire on the ground floor and a man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.
Police crime scene investigators attended later and flash photography could be seen inside, Mr Moore said.
He paid tribute to John who did charity gardening work on the estate.
He: “He lived alone for about 15 years after his parents died. I hadn’t seen him for a few days but he enjoyed a chat in the street. It’s very sad.”
Fire officers had visited the property two weeks ago because the alarm was going off “all the time,” he added.
Mr Moore said Mr Bottomley lived in a council property. A temporary door has been fitted since the fire and the electrics have been made safe.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said fire engines from Birley Moor and Central fire stations attended the scene.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire on the ground floor,” the fire service added in a statement. A man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.
“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.”