Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield street is mourning a long term resident who tragically died in a house fire today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was named by neighbours as John Bottomley, who lived alone on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend. It is understood he leaves a brother called Lloyd who lives locally.

Neighbours said they were alerted by a fire alarm and contacted emergency services at 8am this morning, Monday, October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency crews at house fire on Elstree Road, Gleadless Towend. | Dave Moore

Resident Dave Moore said he heard sirens and saw fire engines, an ambulance and several police cars.

Firefighters used a sledgehammer and crowbar to get through the front door, he added.

The fire service said officers extinguished a fire on the ground floor and a man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police crime scene investigators attended later and flash photography could be seen inside, Mr Moore said.

Fire engine on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died in a house blaze. | NW

He paid tribute to John who did charity gardening work on the estate.

He: “He lived alone for about 15 years after his parents died. I hadn’t seen him for a few days but he enjoyed a chat in the street. It’s very sad.”

Fire officers had visited the property two weeks ago because the alarm was going off “all the time,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moore said Mr Bottomley lived in a council property. A temporary door has been fitted since the fire and the electrics have been made safe.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said fire engines from Birley Moor and Central fire stations attended the scene.

Smoke damage visible on an upstairs window at house on Elstree Road, Gleadless Townend, where a man died. | NW

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire on the ground floor,” the fire service added in a statement. A man in his 50s was found dead on the first floor.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.”