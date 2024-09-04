Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters battling a blaze in Sheffield have urged people to ‘avoid the area’.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said this afternoon, Wednesday, September 4, that five fire engines were at the scene on Earl Marshal Road, which runs between Pitsmoor and Grimesthorpe.

Five crews are battling a fire on Earl Marshal Road in Sheffield. File photo | National World

In a message posted to social media at 3.46pm, it added: “Please avoid the area while our crews work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion. “Anyone living nearby should keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews had been called at 3.21pm to a fire at Osgathorpe Pavilion.

They added: "On arrival they found one derelict building fully involved and are currently using three main hose reel jets to fight the fire.

"We are advising people to avoid the area and if they live close by, to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the fire.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."