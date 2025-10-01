Dylan, Tibshelf: Search mounted to find missing boy, 14, as police appeal for public's help
Dylan was last seen in Tibshelf, Derbyshire, at around 7.20pm last night (Tuesday, September 30, 2025).
Police have now launched a public appeal to find Dylan, as the search continues.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “He is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a stocky build with dark brown hair worn short with a long fringe.
“Dylan was last seen wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a grey top and a dark grey hoodie.”
Anyone who has seen Dylan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.
You can do this by using the crime reporting tools on their website here.
It is also possible to send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page here.
Please quote reference number 1,146 of September 30, 2025 when you get in touch.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, you can also visit the Crimestoppers website: https://orlo.uk/4Jbfe