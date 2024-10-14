Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loved ones of a man who died in a tragic Sheffield car crash at the weekend have revealed he suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that the man had died after his car crashed into a building close to the junction of Herries Road and Barnsley Road, close to the Northern General Hospital, near Firth Park, Sheffield.

Now a close relative has left a message on The Star’s Facebook page explaining what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting under the name MiNi Dinny, she wrote: “My brother had a heart attack as he sadly left this fake world his foot fell on the accelerator. He had already passed away.”

The sad news has prompted scores of messages of sympathy for the man’s family from others on our Facebook page.

These are just a few of the message which were left.

Trish Marshall said: “Condolences to the family of the man who died of a heart attack whilst driving his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobie Lea said: “It’s had me feeling sick for rest of day. Sending love to everyone who was there and everyone who witnessed the aftermath.

Brian Moffat said: “Tragic sad news. RIP to the person who has sadly left behind a grieving family and thoughts are with everyone affected by this sad event RIP.”

Lynz Swfc said: “So sorry for your loss, my heart goes to you and your family.”