Bosses announce plans for new post office site on Sheffield estate

A Sheffield estate is to get a post office for the first time in over a year.

Bosses have confirmed that they will open a new site next month, to replace the previous Firth Park post office, which was based at Sicey Avenue until February 2023.

The new site will be based at Firth Park Library, on Firth Park Road, and it is due to open on Tuesday, July 30 at 1pm.

The new post office will be based in Firth Park Library, on Firth Park Road. Photo: Google | Google

Post Office officials say the new venue will be restoring service to the community, and the counter will be open 49.5 hours per week.

The organisation said in a statement: “This will restore Post Office services to the area. The previous operator at 13 Sicey Avenue resigned and the branch closed at this location in February 2023.

“We have been working with Sheffield City Council to find a solution. Firth Park Post Office at the library will continue to operate as a mains branch, offering the same wide services as before.

“We are keen to re-open the branch as soon as possible and so we have decided to go ahead with our plans. The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on July 9.

“Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 565340.”

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

The opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am until 5.30pm; and Saturday: 9am until 4pm.

It is the latest boost for postal services in Sheffield, and follows the news that Dore Post Office has re-opened with new management on Causeway Head Road, Dore, after having closed for a period of time.

But this week bosses have confirmed that it is back open again, with new managers in charge of running it.