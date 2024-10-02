Praise for Sheffield project to help poorest communities improve their health and lifespan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield councillors have welcomed a new project that seeks to work actively alongside three deprived Sheffield communities to help tackle huge health inequalities.

The Sheffield Northeast Model Neighbourhood project is a five-year programme that has been running for a year. It aims to help Sheffielders living in three areas in that part of the city live longer and healthier lives.

It is run by a partnership bringing together Sheffield City Council with local NHS trusts, Primary Care Sheffield Ltd and Voluntary Action Sheffield. A progress report was discussed yesterday (September 30) at a meeting of the council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee.

The aim is to work alongside local people and voluntary and community groups to co-create projects that will help to bridge some the the glaring health gaps between the affluent and poor areas of Sheffield. Currently, people in poorer neighbourhoods live a decade less on average and more of their lives are spent in poor health.

Southey Green is one of four deprived Sheffield neighbourhoods to benefit from a five-year project to tackle health inequalities

Initially, the work is focusing on four neighbourhoods – Burngreave and Grimesthorpe, Southey Green East, Crabtree and Firvale, and Firth Park.

Voluntary and community sector organisations which have been historically underfunded are receiving financial support to ensure that they can continue to deliver services long term. They will be known as ‘community anchors’.

Potential

The project will be funded by using public health grant reserves totalling £800,000. This includes up to £178,000 for Voluntary Action to support up to 25 organisations that have the potential to become community anchors.

Another £180,000 will enable up to 100 leaders to participate in a collaborative leadership development programme.

A report to the committee said: “A community development approach is key to addressing unfair gaps in length and quality of life, because it focuses on empowering local communities to take control of the factors that influence their health.

“This approach recognises that health depends on a wide range of building blocks, including income, education, employment, housing and social networks, and that communities have knowledge, skills and assets which mean they are well placed to identify and respond to any challenges that they face, and to thrive.”

Committee chair Coun Kurtis Crossland said: “This is not telling communities what’s wrong with them, it’s working with them and asking them. That really resonates with me.”

Coun Laura Moynahan commented: “I really welcome this. I think it’s a landmark report actually and it shows a cultural shift from a paternalistic approach to a collaborative one, which is something I championed in the realms of public health 25 years ago.

Investment

“We shouldn’t think of it as a grant, it’s an investment. It’s an investment in our most deprived communities and I think also downstream it should take a lot of pressure off primary care and that’s what we need to see – relieve the pressure on the NHS.

“We have to take different approaches to tackling health inequalities.”

She asked if it could be rolled out to other council services as a model.

Coun Marieanne Elliot said: “We all know that some communities face huge challenges and I think VCS [the voluntary and community sector] is the best place to work with the communities.”

She said they make public health money go as far as possible.

Public health registrar Helen Watson said what is learned by the project will be applied in other areas.

“It’s not just about health because health is about everything, isn’t it?

“Everything we do as a council is creating health and those wider determinants, wider facets, so absolutely that would be our vision.”