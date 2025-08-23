Drakehouse Way incident: Police issue statement after crash leaves car on its nose on Sheffield retail park
Two ambulances were on the scene at Drakehouse Way, along with police and firefighters. with part of the road taped off, along with a section of the car park at one of the shops, The Range.
South Yorkshire Police said two people were injured in the incident. They had been trapped in the car and rescued by firefighters.
The car appeared to have crashed through bushes at the end of the car park, said locals.
Police told The Star: “At 10.15am today (Saturday, 23 August) we responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Drakehouse Way, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a blue Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with another vehicle which is believed to have been parked.
“Officers, the ambulance service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service attended the scene.
“Both occupants of the Ford, a man and a woman received minor injuries as a result of the collision.”
All the roads around Drakehouse are now open again and the car has been recovered.
Three fire engines had attended the incident, and after rescuing the injured people, they left them in the care of paramedics.
Firefighters helped winch the car back up the embankment, using their fire engine which was in The Range’s car park, before the car was loaded onto a recovery vehicle, also in the car park.