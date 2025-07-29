The restaurant is opening up in what was previously Pizza Hut, just outside the popular Crystal Peaks shopping centre, and these nine pictures in the gallery below show the building as it now appears.

Work is completed on the building at Crystal Peaks Retail Park, near Drakehouse Way, and earlier today tables outside the venue were set up.

Today, staff could be seen inside the building, as they took part in ongoing training ahead of the opening day. Work has also been completed on getting the inside of the restaurant ready.

The opening date has now been confirmed as Wednesday, August 6.

It is understood that staff have been training with trial runs, involving fellow Nando’s employees from some of the company’s other restaurants, standing in as customers.

It is understood that families from three of the local primary schools near to Crystal Peaks have also been invited for invitation only training days.

Pizza Hut, which was previously on the same site, closed in February.

Nando’s opening at Crystal Peaks will now take the total number of its restaurants in the Sheffield area up to six.

Its other venues can be found on West Street, The Moor and Ecclesall Road, as well as at Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment.

In November, the chain said that it had plans open up a further 14 restaurants, but the locations of the new venues had not been announced at that point.

The Nando’s chain dates back to 1987, when it opened its first restaurant. It has a southern African theme and one of its selling points is its hot peri peri sauce.

The Crystal Peaks outlet will be the first in the South East of Sheffield. The shopping centre is close to villages including Beighton and Mosborough, as well as Derbyshire villages like Eckington and Killamarsh.

