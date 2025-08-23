Photos of Drakehouse car crash as car ends up balancing on front end and people are trapped
A car came to rest in shrubbery just off the roundabout at the entrance to the retail park, with two people trapped inside.
The car was left upside down balancing on its bonnet, just off Drake House Way.
Shocked bystanders gathered at the crash scene while police, firefighters and paremedics responded to calls about the emergency incident and raced to the scene.
Firefighters freed two people who were trapped in the car.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told The Stat: “Three fire engines attended a road traffic incident near Drake House Way, Sheffield, after a call was received at 10.17am this morning.
“A car had overturned and was located on a steep embankment, trapping two people inside.
“Crews rescued both people before leaving them in the hands of paramedics by 10.52am.
“One crew are still at the scene to assist with recovery of the vehicle.”
More to follow.