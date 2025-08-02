A landmark Sheffield pub looks set to re-open, around a year after it shut when a major brewery gave up its lease.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Drakehouse Mill pub has stood empty at its site between Crystal Peaks the the Drakehouse Retail Park for just under year.

The Drakehouse Mill as it looks now, almost a year after it closed. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

It closed after the pub company Greene King decided to move out of the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said in a statement in July 2025: “Closing a pub is never an easy decision but after much thought we have opted not to renew our lease at the Drakehouse Mill.”

At the time, they thanked all of their customers who had visited the venue and supported the pub over the years.

Today, pictures show the pub remains empty, with estate agents’ boards outside, and with its children’s play areas started to look overgrown.

However, it now appears that it could re-open.

The venue is now described in its entry on estate agents Sixteen Real Estate Ltd’s listings as ‘under offer’.

It is believed that the interest in the venue is as a pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estate agents which have been handing the property have been approached for more information.

The pub, which used to open from 11am until 11pm daily, always described itself as a family friendly venue, and was rated as four out of five on the website Trip Advisor.

One review of the venue posted in June last year said: “Great service at Drakehouse, we go every week and tonight Billy gave us great service, thankyou, food was great and staff are friendly and helpful, will come again next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a visitor in May said: “This is a lovely place to go for a nice drink, family friendly and the bar staff. Beth was fantastic, polite and funny will happily come here again.”

The pub is on a large site, with a large amount of outdoor seating, as well as car parking spaces.

It has also in the past been well known for its children’s play area.