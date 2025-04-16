Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The army has revealed details of a bomb that brought part of South Yorkshire to a standstill after it was fished out of a canal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police put a 100m cordon in place after the alarming discovery, near Stonerow Way in Rotherham, close to the Parkgate tram stop.

Now, the army has told The Star exactly what was found to spark the alarm, which led to soldiers being sent to the scene on March 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The army has revealed details of the bomb that brought part of Rotherham to a standstill after it was fished out of a canal near Parkgate tram stop. Photo: Google | Google

The Army told The Star in a statement that they had sent the 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment to deal with the incient and added: “We can confirm an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Nottingham, 721 EOD Squadron was called out to Rotherham, at the request of South Yorkshire Police.

“A 3-inch Mortar was identified and disposed of by explosive demolition.”

A mortar bomb is a type of bomb that soldiers fire into the air towards their enemies out of a type of tube, called a mortar, on a battlefield.

South Yorkshire Police at the time had described the bomb as a suspected explosive device from the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that they were called to the area around 2pm following a report of a suspected explosive device which had been found in the canal near Parkgate tram stop.

They said that the army had transported the device to a safe location and carried out a controlled explosion.

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇