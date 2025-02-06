Crash on the M1 near Meadowhall causing delays for motorists this afternoon

A crash on the M1, near Meadowhall, is currently causing delays for motorists, with disruption is expected to last for the next hour.

The collision took place on the M1 Northbound close to Junction 34 at Meadowhall earlier this afternoon (Thursday, February 6, 2025).

Delays are currently building between Junction 34 and Junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the disruption is expected to last until between 3pm and 3.15pm.

Further information on the crash is not yet known.

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.