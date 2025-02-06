A 15-year-old boy accused of murdering fellow teenager Harvey Willgoose in an incident at a Sheffield school is set to appear Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

Harvey, also aged 15, suffered fatal injuries when he was allegedly stabbed at an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield on Monday (February 3, 2025).

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with Harvey’s murder yesterday, and was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, before being remanded into youth custody.

The boy is now due to make his first appearance at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Thursday, February 6, 2025).

In addition to the offence of murder, the teen is also charged with one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

Following the decision to charge the boy, Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

All Saints Catholic High School remained closed yesterday and on Tuesday in the wake of the tragedy.

It is now expected to re-open today.

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident that could help the police’s investigative team, is asked to please submit it via their Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/getForms/14SY25K01-PO1/14SY25K01-PF1.

If you do not wish to give your personal details then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can also a complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.