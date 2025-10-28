Breaking

"Concerns growing" for missing 84-year-old man Alan last seen in Brinsworth, Rotherham, in early hours

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

An urgent search is underway to find a missing 84-year-old man last seen at 4.30am this morning, as police say their concerns for him are “growing.”

Alan, aged 84, was last seen this morning (Tuesday, October 28, 2025) at 4.30am in the Brinsworth area.

Members of the public are now being asked to help officer find Alan.

Alan is described as white, slim build, with short brown hair that is balding on top. He is believed to be wearing glasses and was last seen wearing brown corduroy trousers, a blue jumper and a black padded coatplaceholder image
Issuing a public appeal a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our concerns are growing for missing Rotherham man Alan, and we’re asking for your help to find him.

“He is described as white, slim build, with short brown hair that is balding on top.

“He is believed to be wearing glasses and was last seen wearing brown corduroy trousers, a blue jumper and a black padded coat.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about Alan’s welfare and are asking anyone who may know where he is or have seen him, to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help, is asked to please get in touch with police by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 143 of October 28, 2025.

