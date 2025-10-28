“He doesn’t realise how much he’s broken me.” Those are the heartbreaking words of a sexual assault survivor, which were read out in court as her attacker was brought to justice.

Defendant Kieron Spencer was forced to listen as a statement from the woman he assaulted was read out during his sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

The woman, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, continued: “I’ve lost everything because of him.”

She also revealed she was “terrified” of what would happen, if she were to see Spencer again.

Spencer, aged 41, who appeared at court via a prison video link, could be seen shaking his head as the facts of the case were read out during a hearing held on October 27, 2025.

He also sought to deny any wrongdoing through his not guilty pleas.

But jurors rejected his account and found him guilty of multiple offences, including sexual assault and threats to kill, all of which were committed in Sheffield.

Spencer has previously racked up a criminal record, described as “extensive” by Judge Michael Slater, with 54 offences from 25 convictions listed.

Prosecutor Aaron Dinnes told the court that amongst the offences on Spencer’s record are charges of grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and affray.

Defending, Mark Thomas said whilst Spencer, of no fixed abode, continues to deny the offences he has been convicted of, he does understand the “seriousness” of them.

Mr Thomas said Spencer also understands the verdicts reached by the jury.

He told the court that Spencer has been in custody on remand for several months, and endured a “difficult time,” in part due to mental health and addiction issues.

Mr Thomas referred Judge Slater to a psychiatric report prepared on Spencer’s behalf, adding that he has been suffering from attention deficit hyperactive disorder since he was a child.

“That led to him being unable to regulate his emotions, led to him being unable to finish school and being excluded and expelled…all of those taken together demonstrate the difficulties Mr Spencer truly has,” said Mr Thomas, inviting Judge Slater to view material concerning Spencer’s personality disorder.

Sending Spencer to begin a four-year prison sentence, Judge Slater said he disagreed with the conclusions of the psychiatrist whose report was submitted in evidence.

Judge Slater explained this is because he does not believe his conditions significantly affected his culpability, or responsibility, for the offences.

He added, however, that he regarded the impact of his conditions to be significant mitigation, indeed the only mitigation, in his case, and said the total length of his sentence reflected that.

Judge Slater also granted a restraining order, prohibiting Spencer from contacting the complainant until further order of the court.

Spencer was also told he will be subject to sex offender notification requirements upon his release from custody.