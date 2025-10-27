Douglas Thomson: Jail for man who attempted to kill woman in hammer attack

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:17 GMT
A man has been jailed for 19 years after attempting to murder a woman in a hammer attack.

Douglas Thomson armed himself with the weapon before striking his victim to the back of the head with it during a vicious assault in March 2024.

Douglas Thomson has been jailed for attacking a woman with a hammerplaceholder image
Douglas Thomson has been jailed for attacking a woman with a hammer

After knocking the woman over, Thomson then climbed on top of her and continued to attack her with the hammer before pressing down on her throat and eyes.

Three witnesses acted courageously to interrupt the attack, with two of them able to guide Thomson into another room and barricade him in there until police officers arrived moments later.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, with Thomson also receiving hospital treatment for a self-inflicted stab wound.

Thomson, 60, of Wellington Road, Lindholme, was charged with attempted murder and pleaded not guilty in court.

A trial took place in September 2025 which saw a jury find Thomson guilty of the charge. He was jailed for 19 years in a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (October 24).

Detective Constable Alexandra Owen, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This was a sustained and violent attack which left the victim with not only horrific physical injuries but a long-lasting psychological impact.

"There is absolutely no justification for this kind of violence and I am pleased a lengthy custodial sentence has been served.

"I would like to thank the officers and staff involved in this case from those involved in Thomson's arrest and the evidence gathering at the scene to those who have worked diligently to secure a charge, conviction and sentence in court.

"I would also like to thank the three witnesses to the incident who undoubtedly played a pivotal role in reducing the risk of harm to others in what must have been an incredibly traumatic set of circumstances.

"They will be presented with the High Sheriff's Award for their immense courage, bravery and strength of character and it is no less than they deserve."

