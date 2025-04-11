Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A search is underway to find a missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Sheffield thought to “not be wearing shoes,” as police grow increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany was last seen in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield at 2.40pm yesterday (Thursday, April 10, 2025).

Launching a public appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall and with short mousey coloured hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany was last seen in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield at 2.40pm yesterday (Thursday, April 10, 2025). Have you seen her? | Submit

“She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and is thought to not be wearing shoes.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Bethany's welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is, may have seen her, or have spoken to her recently to come forward.

“Do you have information that could help officers?”

Anyone who can help is asked to please get in touch with police online through their website here: https://orlo.uk/qFfn5Conc

The website can also be used to report information via live chat.

Alternatively, you can also call them on 101.

Please quote incident number 501 of April 10, 2025 when you get in touch.