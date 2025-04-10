Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man rushed at a former colleague, stabbing him four times - including twice to the neck - during an incident which unfolded at his Sheffield home after he became “agitated and aggressive” at being asked for a lift.

As he was sent to begin a four-and-a-half year prison sentence, defendant Kyle Thomson was told he was fortunate his knife attack had not ended with fatal consequences

“This so easily could have been a case that resulted in a fatality,” the judge, Recorder Nicholas Worsley KC, told Thomson during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on April 10, 2025.

He continued: “A bladed article carries with it incredible danger, and in particular stabbing someone in the neck where vessels carry blood to the brain and to and back from the heart.”

The court heard how in the moments preceding the stabbing, Thomson, aged 33, and the complainant, along with the latter’s cousin, had been spending time together at his flat.

The complainant believed he was on good terms with Thomson at the time of the incident on September 21, 2024, after the pair had got to know each other while working on a building site, before socialising on a number of occasions without any issues.

Prosecutor Neil Coxon said Thomson, of Kyle Close, Southey Green, Sheffield, remained sober while the complainant and his cousin consumed a number of drinks, and the mood changed after they asked him for a “lift across town.”

Describing what followed, Recorder Worsley told Thomson: “You, for some reason, didn’t want to provide that lift, and became agitated and aggressive. You squared up to the complainant. He responded to that by punching out at you to force you away, but wasn’t sure if it connected.”

“The two of them went into the hallway to leave, you at the same time had gone into the bedroom and you came out, and rushed at the complainant, stabbing out at him. There were four separate sites of injury. One to his side, one to his abdomen; and of most concern, two to his neck. One to the back and one to the side.”

The complainant’s injuries were found to be superficial, and were treated with sutures, after being cleaned, Mr Coxon told the court.

In a statement read to the court, the complainant said that following the incident, he has been plagued by nightmares, first with flashbacks of the incident, and then of the potentially fatal consequences he narrowly avoided.

The complainant said he works in a very physically demanding job, involving lots of lifting, and his injuries continue to cause him pain in his working life.

He also revealed he now suffers from anxiety when out on his own, and has felt it necessary to withdraw from socialising. The complainant added that he has found it difficult to explain to his young daughter how he suffered the visible mark on his neck, and why he cannot currently pick her up.

The hearing was told that Thomson was also jailed for 15 months in 2019 in what Recorder Worsley described as a near “identical” incident, in which Thomson came at a woman with a knife, after she confronted him for attacking her friend, his then-girlfriend.

The victim in that case suffered defensive puncture wounds to her finger and palm, the latter of which severed a tendon, as she tried to get away from Thomson - who had pinned her to a bed after chasing her around his bedroom armed with two knives.

Recorder Worsley said he had concerns over the danger Worsley posed to the public, but ultimately concluded he could not justify passing an extended sentence to reflect that, after findings to the contrary from a psychiatrist.

The author of the defendant’s pre-sentence report, however, revealed Mr Coxon had judged Thomson to pose a risk, specifically to “partners and ex-partners, and associates where a dispute develops.”

Mr Coxon said Thomson has a record consisting of 27 previous criminal offences from 12 court appearances, seven of which have related to sexual offences including sexual activity in a public lavatory, exposure and outraging public decency. Recorder Worsley noted Thomson had begun to receive sentences of increasing length for these offences, and had a worrying record of failing to comply with court orders such as sexual harm prevention orders.

In relation to the September 2024 incident, Thomson was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, one offence of wounding with intent at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Ed Moss told the court that Thomson has “shown genuine remorse,” even as recently as their conference prior to the sentencing hearing, during which he expressed that he maintains his apology to the complainant.

Mr Moss referred Recorder Worsley to Thomson’s psychiatric report, which refers to the mental health issues he has to contend with following a difficult start to life.

Kyle Thomson | SYP

Mr Moss suggested the issues are a “significant mitigating factor,” adding that Thomson’s prognosis is now good due to his “insight into his offending” and the medication he has been taking while in custody on remand.

Mr Moss said the report had concluded that Thomson’s risk is “reduced when he is not taking cannabis,” and he is now under the auspices of a substance misuse worker in custody, and hopes to partake in an affiliated course as soon as it becomes available.

As he sent Thomson to begin his prison sentence, Recorder Worsley told him: “There is no excuse for you behaving in the way that you did. Knives are a scourge on society. The use of knives and commission of offences is something that happens far too frequently, and courts, quite rightly, take a serious view of those who arm themselves with a blade and use it to cause injury to others.”