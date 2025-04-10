Declan Arthurs: Teenager charged with firearm offence in connection with Sheffield shooting due at court
19-year-old Declan Arthurs, of Palm Street, Walkley Sheffield, is charged with affray, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
Mr Arthurs is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, April 10, 2025).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed Mr Arthurs has been charged as part of an investigation to find those responsible for a shooting which woke residents in the area, near Upperthorpe at around 10pm last Thursday (April 3, 2025).
A 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and attempt grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The investigation continues and anyone who believes they can assist officers is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of April 3, 2025.