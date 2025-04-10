Declan Arthurs: Teenager charged with firearm offence in connection with Sheffield shooting due at court

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 13:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 19-year-old man is due at court, after being charged with a number of offences including possessing a firearm in connection with a Sheffield shooting.

19-year-old Declan Arthurs, of Palm Street, Walkley Sheffield, is charged with affray, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mr Arthurs is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, April 10, 2025).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
19-year-old Declan Arthurs, of Palm Street, Walkley Sheffield, is charged with affray, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. Mr Arthurs is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, April 10, 2025)19-year-old Declan Arthurs, of Palm Street, Walkley Sheffield, is charged with affray, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. Mr Arthurs is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, April 10, 2025)
19-year-old Declan Arthurs, of Palm Street, Walkley Sheffield, is charged with affray, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. Mr Arthurs is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, April 10, 2025) | National World/Google

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed Mr Arthurs has been charged as part of an investigation to find those responsible for a shooting which woke residents in the area, near Upperthorpe at around 10pm last Thursday (April 3, 2025).

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Mr Arthurs’ arrest means that five people have now been arrested in connection with the incident

A 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and attempt grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The investigation continues and anyone who believes they can assist officers is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of April 3, 2025.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePeople
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice