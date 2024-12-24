Coach driver knocked down on closed road after Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City near Hillsborough Stadium
A Potters fan took to social media over the weekend to thank “stewards, safety officers and paramedics” after their coach driver from Leon’s Coaches was hurt in an incident at around 2.35pm on Leppings Lane on Saturday (December 21).
The fan wrote their driver was “knocked over by a car driver on a closed road whilst he was loading wheelchair users onto the coach.”
They added: “Thanks to the staff of The Wednesday Tap who looked after us whilst we waited for a replacement driver.
“Thanks to the Potters travel stewards for their assistance.”
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident in a statement and said the coach driver’s injuries were not serious.
The force also confirmed said no one had been arrested over the collision.
A spokesperson wrote: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Leppings Lane, Sheffield.
“It is reported a white Mazda MX-30 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or altering.”
