Police have issued a statement as they investigate the blaze which devastated Manor Social Club.

With City Road still closed this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed they are looking into the blaze, while a community leader has spoken of local sadness at the fire.

Police said in a statement at 12 noon: “We received a call from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue requesting our attendance at a property on City Road in Sheffield.

“No one was injured during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

”Road closures are still in place around the scene. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible.”

Firefighters on the scene of the City Road fire at Manor Social Club last night, Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service | South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Meanwhile, one of the Sheffield councillors who represents the area where the blaze happened has spoken of sadness at the loss of a building which was at the heart of the community for years.

Ben Miskell said: “The Manor Social Club holds a special place in the hearts of many across Arbourthorne, Manor, and Norfolk Park.

“Once a thriving Working Men’s Club, it was a focal point of the community’s social life—a space where people came together after work, celebrated family milestones, and enjoyed entertainment.

“The smoke from the fire has caused significant concern for many in the community, and while we await further details about the impact of the fire, this news will undoubtedly sadden those who hold fond memories of the role it once played in our community.”

He added that he wanted to thank the firefighters and emergency service workers for their swift response to the fire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have continued to deal with the fire which gripped Manor Social Club, and have been at the scene again today.

Fire engines remained at the scene damping down.

A spokesman said: “An investigation into the cause will take place once the fire is completely out.”

The service said on social media this morning: “Well done to firefighters, officers and control operators for all their hard work at this incident overnight.”

Sheffield firefighters were sent out to Manor Social Club on Sunday evening after the venue was seen to be on fire. South Yorkshire Police were also on the scene, with tape stretched across the road to keep people away from where emergency workers were busy.

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder were at the scene last night.

Nearby residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke, which was described as very dark and strong smelling by residents.

The Manor Social Club closed earlier this year, and it is understood firefighters have had to visit the site several times in recent weeks.

The venue has been described by eyewitnesses as ‘gutted’.