This was the scene at a well known Sheffield club tonight.

Firefighters were sent out to Manor Social Club this evening after the venue caught light.

The picture shows firefighters on the scene dealing with the blaze which was reported earlier this evening. Video shows flames leaping from the burning building’s windows.

Nearby residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke.

City Road, Sheffield, has been closed while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service deals with the incident.

Picture and video shows Manor Social Club ablaze. Photo: Simon Ellis | Simon Ellis

The Manor Social Club closed earlier this year, and it is understood firefighters have had to visit the site several times in recent weeks.

Locals said the fire was still alight at 7.30pm.

The venue has been described by eyewitnesses as ‘gutted’

The fire service said earlier: “City Road in Sheffield is closed, while we tackle a fire at Manor Social Club.

“Three fire engines and a Turntable Ladder at the scene.

“If you live nearby, we advise you to keep your windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.”