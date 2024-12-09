Manor Social Club: Former Sheffield Working Men's Club in City Road burns down in dramatic photos

This was the scene at a well-known former working men’s club in Sheffield last night as it was gutted by fire.

Three fire engines were deployed to Manor Social Club last night (December 8) after the venue caught alight sometime after 6pm.

Pictures show firefighters battling the blaze, which was burning for hours. Residents say the club has been left ‘gutted’ as of this morning.

See our gallery below for pictures from the scene last night.

The former Manor Social Club WMC burned down last night (December 8). Photos by Dan Hayes.

1. Manor Social Club burns down

The former Manor Social Club WMC burned down last night (December 8). Photos by Dan Hayes. | Dan Hayes

The Manor Social Club, and Manor Pocket, the sports bar in the same building, closed in February 2024 after concerns were reportedly raised over its licence.

2. Closed since February

The Manor Social Club, and Manor Pocket, the sports bar in the same building, closed in February 2024 after concerns were reportedly raised over its licence. | Dan Hayes

The club suffered damage from a blaze in August 2021 as well, when it was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

3. Second fire in four years

The club suffered damage from a blaze in August 2021 as well, when it was targeted in a suspected arson attack. | Dan Hayes

The Manor Social Club closed earlier this year, and it is understood firefighters have had to visit the site several times in recent weeks.

4. 'Gutted'

The Manor Social Club closed earlier this year, and it is understood firefighters have had to visit the site several times in recent weeks. | Dan Hayes

