Three fire engines were deployed to Manor Social Club last night (December 8) after the venue caught alight sometime after 6pm.

Pictures show firefighters battling the blaze, which was burning for hours. Residents say the club has been left ‘gutted’ as of this morning.

The Manor Social Club closed in February this year, and it is understood firefighters have had to visit the site several times in recent weeks.

See our gallery below for pictures from the scene last night.

3 . Second fire in four years The club suffered damage from a blaze in August 2021 as well, when it was targeted in a suspected arson attack. | Dan Hayes Photo Sales

