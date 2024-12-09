Firefighters have today issued an update after a blaze closed City Road last night and gutted a well known Sheffield club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said City Road remained closed today as they continued to deal with the fire which gripped Manor Social Club last night.

A spokesman for the service said this morning: “We’ve still got a couple of fire engines there at the minute damping down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters battling the fire at Manor Social Club on City Road, Sheffield, have issued an update today. | Submitted

“An investigation into the cause will take place once the fire is completely out.”

The service said on social media this morning: “Well done to firefighters, officers and control operators for all their hard work at this incident overnight.”

Sheffield firefighters were sent out to Manor Social Club on Sunday evening after the venue was seen to be on fire. South Yorkshire Police were also on the scene, with tape stretched across the road to keep people away from where emergency workers were busy.

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder were at the scene last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke, which was described as very dark and strong smelling by residents.

The Manor Social Club closed earlier this year, and it is understood firefighters have had to visit the site several times in recent weeks.

The venue has been described by eyewitnesses as ‘gutted’.