Carr Road crash Stocksbridge: Cyclist in hospital after rush hour incident on Sheffield street

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:27 BST
A cyclist is in hospital after being seriously injured in an incident on a Sheffield street.

The cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car around rush hour on Tuesday afternoon, on Carr Road, near Stocksbridge.

Local accounts have described the incident as happening near a junction, where Carr Road joins Wood Royd Road.

The collision happened on Carr Road. Photo: GoogleThe collision happened on Carr Road. Photo: Google
The collision happened on Carr Road. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police closed the road briefly while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the collision, on the Deepcar side of Stocksbridge, shortly before 5pm.

The force told The Star in a statement: “At 4.50pm yesterday (April 8) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Carr Road, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

“It’s understood a grey Vauxhall Insignia and cyclist collided. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police.

“The cyclist suffered serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, and remains in hospital.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

A spokesman told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 4.51pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 8) to report a collision between a car and a cyclist at the junction of Carr Road and Wood Royd Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Carr Road is a long residential street which runs all the way into Deepcar.

The incident came a day after a cyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry on the A616 Stocksbridge bypass.

