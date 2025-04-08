Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lorry driver has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash on a major road near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed in a statement today that the cyclist had died after a crash involving a bike and a lorry on Monday morning on the A616, Manchester Road, near Stocksbridge.

Officers said in a statement today: “We were called to the A616 near Langsett Reservoir at 10.26am on Monday (April 7) where it was reported a HGV had been in collision with a cyclist.

“Emergency services attended but, despite their best efforts, the cyclist, a 58-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The A 616 was closed from the junction with Deepcar | Google

“His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“The driver of the HGV, a 47-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has been bailed as our investigation continues.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses and people with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

It is thought the cyclist was travelling along the A616 away from Flouch roundabout when the collision occurred near to the water treatment works, and a high number of vehicles are understood to have driven past the collision.

Police are particularly keen to hear from those drivers, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage. Footage can be submitted by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-fatal-collision-with-cyclist

You can pass along information by reporting online on the South Yorkshire Police website, or call 101. Police asking anyone with information to quote incident number 217 of April 7, 2025 when they get in touch.

You can report information completely anonymously to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.

Emergency services closed the road for several hours after the crash yesterday morning, with police and paramedics sent to the scene.

Police urged the public to avoid the area, while the road was was currently closed, with National Highways posing diversion routes.

Police yesterday described the road as closed in both directions at Langsett Reservoir.

National Highways said the road was closed between the A628 at Flouch and the A6102 at Deepcar, describing the incident as a serious collision.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a road traffic collision on the A616.”

