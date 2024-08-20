Bramall Lane: Fire service issue statement over incident at Sheffield United's ground
Rumours went wild yesterday afternoon (August 19) after a video was shared online showing three fire engines outside Bramall Lane stadium.
Fans reacted with concern - as well as no small amount of ribbing - over the incident and the potential danger posed to the historic football ground.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has now confirmed crews were called to the ground over an incident involving a faulty fridge.
A spokesperson for SYFR said: “We were called at 3.48pm to the Bramall Lane stadium [to an] accidental fire involving a fridge.
“Firefighters from Central, Lowedges and Parkway stations attended the incident.
“They left at 4.58pm. There were no reports of any casualties.”
