Three fire engines were called to the home of Sheffield United yesterday over an accidental fire involving a fridge.

Rumours went wild yesterday afternoon (August 19) after a video was shared online showing three fire engines outside Bramall Lane stadium.

File photo. At least three fire engines were called to Bramall Lane Football Stadium in Sheffield on August 19 over an accidental fire involving a fridge. | Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Fans reacted with concern - as well as no small amount of ribbing - over the incident and the potential danger posed to the historic football ground.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has now confirmed crews were called to the ground over an incident involving a faulty fridge.

A spokesperson for SYFR said: “We were called at 3.48pm to the Bramall Lane stadium [to an] accidental fire involving a fridge.

“Firefighters from Central, Lowedges and Parkway stations attended the incident.

“They left at 4.58pm. There were no reports of any casualties.”