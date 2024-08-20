Bramall Lane: Fire service issue statement over incident at Sheffield United's ground

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Three fire engines were called to the home of Sheffield United yesterday over an accidental fire involving a fridge.

Rumours went wild yesterday afternoon (August 19) after a video was shared online showing three fire engines outside Bramall Lane stadium.

File photo. At least three fire engines were called to Bramall Lane Football Stadium in Sheffield on August 19 over an accidental fire involving a fridge.File photo. At least three fire engines were called to Bramall Lane Football Stadium in Sheffield on August 19 over an accidental fire involving a fridge.
File photo. At least three fire engines were called to Bramall Lane Football Stadium in Sheffield on August 19 over an accidental fire involving a fridge. | Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Fans reacted with concern - as well as no small amount of ribbing - over the incident and the potential danger posed to the historic football ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has now confirmed crews were called to the ground over an incident involving a faulty fridge.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

A spokesperson for SYFR said: “We were called at 3.48pm to the Bramall Lane stadium [to an] accidental fire involving a fridge.

“Firefighters from Central, Lowedges and Parkway stations attended the incident.

“They left at 4.58pm. There were no reports of any casualties.”

Related topics:Bramall LaneSheffield UnitedVideoFootballFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.