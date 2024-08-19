Saturday’s late concession of an equaliser against QPR may have caused some understandable frustration but it has been a good start to the new season for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane overall, with an EFL Cup win against Wrexham and a point against the Londoners so far. The home fans began in fine voice on Saturday and will again back their side in numbers this weekend at Norwich City.
As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some brilliant images of supporters in the stands cheering on their heroes - and we picked out 30 of the best for our latest fan gallery. Can you spot someone you recognise, or maybe even yourself?
