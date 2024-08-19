These pictures show many of the shops, both big and small, which have come and gone on The Moor during decades gone by.

Our retro gallery of images from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s shows how The Moor looked before it was pedestrianised and some of the lost features there like the bandstand, colourful welcome signs and the famous brick trams.

The shops pictured which have been lost over the years include several big high street names like Debenhams, Woolworths and British Home Stores.

The photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1970s shops The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1971, including G.A. Dunn and Co mens outfitters, Mothercare, March the Tailor; Halfords, John Collier tailors, Cavendish Furnishing Stores and Lloyds Bank.

Busking on The Moor A woman stops to throw some money into a guitar case as buskers entertain shoppers on The Moor in Sheffield city centre in 1990.

Christmas shopping Christmas shopping at the outdoor market on The Moor, Sheffield City Centre, in 1980.