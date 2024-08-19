These pictures show many of the shops, both big and small, which have come and gone on The Moor during decades gone by.
Our retro gallery of images from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s shows how The Moor looked before it was pedestrianised and some of the lost features there like the bandstand, colourful welcome signs and the famous brick trams.
The shops pictured which have been lost over the years include several big high street names like Debenhams, Woolworths and British Home Stores.
1. 1970s shops
The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1971, including G.A. Dunn and Co mens outfitters, Mothercare, March the Tailor; Halfords, John Collier tailors, Cavendish Furnishing Stores and Lloyds Bank. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
2. Busking on The Moor
A woman stops to throw some money into a guitar case as buskers entertain shoppers on The Moor in Sheffield city centre in 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield
3. Christmas shopping
Christmas shopping at the outdoor market on The Moor, Sheffield City Centre, in 1980. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
4. Pretty planters
The Moor looking towards Sheffield Town Hall in 1981, with Eyres and Debenhams in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.