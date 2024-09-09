A motorcycle rider is in hospital with life-changing injuries after a serious crash in Cudworth, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the rider was injured in a collision between a blue Seat Arona and a motorcycle on Barnsley Road.

Officers were called to the scene at 1.35pm on Monday, September 9, 2024, and the rider of the motorcycle was quickly transported to hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said a closure was in place on Barnsley Road between the junctions with Snydale Road and Roberts Street.

The scene will remain in place until officers have completed their work and the road is cleared.

In a post on X, the force added motorists should find “alternative routes” when travelling through the area.